Central bank opens doors for financing fiscal deficit

A government official with knowledge of the internal deliberations at RBI’s board meeting said central bank officials gave a lot of information on how RBI lost out on its investments in the international market during the last accounting year, which impacted the dividend amount. RBI (July-June) and finance ministry (April-March) have been following different accounting years, but the central bank has now agreed to synchronize its financial year with that of the government in tune with the Bimal Jalan panel recommendations. Subsequently, RBI’s 2020-21 accounting year will be for nine months from 1 July 2020 to 31 March 2021. Thereafter, financial years of both the Centre and the central bank will start on 1 April.