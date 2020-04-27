MUMBAI : The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) received bids of ₹64,746 crore, or six times more than the face value of bonds it had offered to buy from the market, under the bond-swapping programme billed as Operation Twist. For the sale of securities, RBI received nearly ₹50,260 crore worth of bids, or five times more than the offer.

RBI had earlier said it would conduct a simultaneous buy-sale market intervention of government securities under open market operations (OMO) for ₹10,000 crore each on 27 April.

Typically, the central bank conducts OMO sales to suck out excess liquidity from the financial system, or OMO purchases to infuse liquidity in a single day. In recent times, it has also been conducting these operations to recalibrate the sovereign yield curve, especially to ensure lower yields at the shorter end of the curve.

RBI had said it will purchase long-dated securities with tenor of 6-10 years aggregating ₹10,000 crore, while it will sell short-dated securities maturing June 2020, October 2020 and April 2021. The short-term paper comprised two categories of cash management bills—77-day and 84-day bills to meet the government’s temporary cash mismatches arising out of the pandemic-induced economic shock—and two treasury bills of 182 days and 364 days.

According to the auction results, the cut-off yields on the securities bought by RBI was higher than secondary market figures. For instance, the 7.26% G-sec 2029 was bought at 6.4%, as against secondary market yield of 6.38%. Likewise, 7.59% G-sec 2026 was bought at 5.9% against the secondary market yield of 5.8%.

“The cut-off yields in Operation Twist was higher than the prevailing secondary market yield, which shows that banks were keen to book profit supposedly on the stock, which was transferred from HTM (held to maturity) to AFS (available for sale) book," said Naveen Singh, senior vice president, ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.

The cut-off yields on the sale of near-term paper were, however, lower than prevailing market yields. For example, the 364-day treasury bill was auctioned at a cut-off yield of 3.9%, while the market yield on Monday was 4.074%. Clearly, the central bank is keen on lowering interest rates at the shorter end to enable an economic response to the pandemic shock.

The central bank’s simultaneous sale and purchase of government bonds, along the lines of the US Federal Reserve’s Operation Twist, is expected to stimulate private sector borrowing.

