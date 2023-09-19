Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Industry / Banking/  Central Banks' entering a new and tougher phase in their fight to tame inflation, says BIS official

Central Banks' entering a new and tougher phase in their fight to tame inflation, says BIS official

1 min read 19 Sep 2023, 11:31 AM IST Bloomberg

Central banks face tougher task in taming inflation as interest rates are expected to stay higher for longer.

Central banks face tougher phase in taming inflation, says BIS official

Central banks are entering a new and tougher phase in their fight to tame inflation, according to a senior official at the Bank for International Settlements.

“It‘s likely that easier changes have already been banked," said Claudio Borio, head of the monetary and economic department at the Basel-based institution. “From here on the task might be harder — what we call the ‘last mile.’"

Also read: In tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat. Details here

He spoke at a briefing to reporters on the BIS’s quarterly review, which observed that bond investors are pricing in a growing conviction that higher interest rates are here to stay, particularly in the US.

Given the cloudier outlook now faced by officials judging whether policy settings are right to curb consumer-price growth, financial markets will need to adjust to greater uncertainty, Borio said.

Also read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Mumbai bans buses, heavy vehicles on THESE days, stringent security measures in place

“Central banks have clarified that their actions are data-dependent," he said. “It’s less clear than before how high they will need to go and how long they will need to stay there."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 19 Sep 2023, 11:31 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.