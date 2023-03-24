Centre drops tax benefits for debt MFs in boon for banks

Brokerage CLSA believes the changes are negative for the mutual fund industry with non-liquid debt assets under management (AUMs) of ₹8 trillion -- 19% of AUMs – as the relative attractiveness due to tax arbitrage goes away. Meanwhile, liquid mutual funds of ₹6.6 trillion will not be impacted as they are a short-term product, and there is no material change in tax attractiveness. “For asset management companies under our coverage, revenue contribution from non-liquid debt products is 11-14%. We believe this is moderate to low impact as the bulk of the revenue and profitability for AMCs accrues from equity AUMs, and non-liquid debt AUMs are neither higher growth nor higher profitability segments," it said in a report on Friday. The amendment bodes well for local banks trying to convince customers to park their funds in fixed deposits. As a result of the liquidity flush on account of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) easy money policy during covid-19, banks were reluctant to hike deposit rates. Lenders finally had to change their stance once credit growth continued to outpace deposit growth, and RBI started a gradual withdrawal of liquidity to contain a runaway price rise.