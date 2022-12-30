Centre hikes interest rates on some small savings schemes by up to 110 bps

The small savings interest rates, while set by the government, are linked to market yields on G-secs with a lag and are reviewed, fixed on a quarterly basis at a spread ranging from 0-100 basis points over (100 basis points = 1 per cent) and above G-Sec yields of comparable maturities, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). However, interest rates on small savings have not always tracked the movement in market rates.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}