Centre issues draft guidelines for RRBs to raise funds via IPOs

Sponsor banks will identify IPO lenders for RRBs

If all the criteria are fulfilled then it is the onus of the sponsor banks to identify suitable lenders for issuing an initial public offering of the RRBs. Along with this, the sponsor banks will also make sure that the chosen RRBs comply with the relevant norms and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) related to capital raising and disclosure requirements.