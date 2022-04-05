NEW DELHI : The government may consider capital support for state-run banks in FY23 based on a fresh assessment by the finance ministry later this year, two officials aware of the matter said, though the Union budget does not envisage any bank recapitalization during the year.

A parliamentary panel has suggested continued capital support for weak public sector banks (PSBs), the officials cited above said on condition of anonymity, adding the government is looking into the issue. A decision may be taken later in the year based on the performance of PSBs in the first half of FY23. “If banks are found in need of capital to revive their operations and expand lending, more recapitalization funds could be considered while seeking parliamentary approval for demand for grants, giving authority to the government for additional spending," one of the two officials said. Banks will not be made to suffer for lack of capital, the official added.

In the past six years, the government has infused ₹3.36 trillion into state-run banks. In FY22, it provided ₹20,000 crore for bank recapitalization, of which just over ₹4,500 crore was utilized. The government did not set aside any amount for PSBs in the latest budget since it feels the capital infused across the years has strengthened their financial position, from where they can raise funds through internal accruals or from the market.

Queries emailed to a finance ministry spokesperson, and the financial services secretary remained unanswered till press time.

The state-owned banks’ stock of net non-performing assets has reduced to 2.8% as of September 2021 from the 8% level of March 2018, according to a note from ratings firm ICRA Ltd. The gross level of NPAs with PSBs has also fallen from 9.11% as of 31 March 2021 to 7.90% as of 31 December 2021.

The finance ministry recently said in Parliament that thanks to its strategy of recognition, resolution, recapitalization and reforms, the gross NPAs of banks have declined to ₹5.59 trillion this year. All PSBs have reported net profit in the first nine months of FY22, while only one state-owned bank—Central Bank of India—is still under RBI’s prompt corrective action (PCA) framework that categorizes a bank as weak.

In its latest report, the Parliament’s finance standing committee said that though it seems state-run banks have weathered the pandemic shock well with respect to NPAs, an early euphoria on this count was undesirable as the banking sector may still experience some lag impact of the pandemic.

It said that excess liquidity injected into the system as part of pandemic relief measures was necessary but pointed to the possibility of an increase in NPAs. The committee said that prudence is still required, and the steps taken by the government, including capital infusion to supplement measures by banks to raise further capital and equip them to take decisions on the resolution of NPAs, should be continued with the same vigour.

