Weak state-run banks may get a capital push this fiscal

A parliamentary panel has suggested continued capital support for weak public sector banks (PSBs), the officials cited above said on condition of anonymity, adding the government is looking into the issue. A decision may be taken later in the year based on the performance of PSBs in the first half of FY23. “If banks are found in need of capital to revive their operations and expand lending, more recapitalization funds could be considered while seeking parliamentary approval for demand for grants, giving authority to the government for additional spending," one of the two officials said. Banks will not be made to suffer for lack of capital, the official added.

