Centre not to infuse equity into bad bank

“They (banks) will be able to transfer their assets through ARC (asset reconstruction company) at the net book value—the value of assets minus the provisioning that has already been done. In some assets, 100% provisioning has been made, and in some assets, 80% or more has been done. It is not an issue of provisioning, but more about getting the money back from these assets. Otherwise, with the passage of time, there will be erosion in the value of these assets, and there will be no buyer. So, that is the urgency," Panda said.