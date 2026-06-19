Centre plans HR overhaul at PSU banks to boost transparency, work culture

Resentment over opaque and often arbitrary transfer and promotion policies has long been a simmering issue at India’s public sector banks (PSBs), with employees frequently raising concerns about fairness and career progression.
Against this backdrop, the Union finance ministry is working on a series of human resource (HR) reforms across the 12 PSBs, aimed at reducing human interface and automating seniority-based promotion and transfer processes to improve transparency and workplace culture, according to three people familiar with the proposed HR overhaul, which is expected to benefit more than 750,000 employees across these lenders.
The move to reduce human interface in transfer and promotion processes across PSBs comes amid growing recognition that delays, opaque systems and rigid HR practices are hurting employee morale and institutional efficiency, and in extreme cases have been linked to suicides, including recent incidents involving two Bank of Baroda employees, the people cited earlier said, requesting anonymity.