Centre to raise ₹13,000 cr via OFS in three state-run banks

The Centre plans to raise around ₹13,000 crore through a 8-10% coordinated offer for sale (OFS) in Punjab & Sind Bank, UCO Bank and Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) to meet the minimum public shareholding (MPS) norms prescribed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), according to three people aware of the development.
The government’s shareholding in Punjab & Sind Bank, UCO Bank and IOB stands at 93.85%, 92.44% and 90.95%, respectively. The government recently raised ₹2,266.13 crore by diluting 8.08% stake in Central Bank of India through an OFS. As of 18 June, the Centre has mobilized ₹13,389.42 through disinvestment in FY27 and needs to raise another ₹66,610.58 crore to meet its annual target.
OFS is a mechanism through which existing shareholders sell a portion of their stake to investors through the stock exchange. The proceeds from an OFS accrue to the selling shareholder and not to the bank itself. In comparison, a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) involves the issuance of fresh shares by the bank to institutional investors, with the proceeds flowing directly to the lender and strengthening its capital base.