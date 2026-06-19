Centre to raise ₹13,000 cr via OFS in three state-run banks

Harsh Kumar
4 min read19 Jun 2026, 06:00 AM IST
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The government’s shareholding in Punjab & Sind Bank, UCO Bank and IOB stands at 93.85%, 92.44% and 90.95%, respectively.(Pexels)
Summary
The government plans to raise around 13,000 crore through an offer for sale in Punjab & Sind Bank, UCO Bank and Indian Overseas Bank to meet the minimum public shareholding norms prescribed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India

The Centre plans to raise around 13,000 crore through a 8-10% coordinated offer for sale (OFS) in Punjab & Sind Bank, UCO Bank and Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) to meet the minimum public shareholding (MPS) norms prescribed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), according to three people aware of the development.

The government’s shareholding in Punjab & Sind Bank, UCO Bank and IOB stands at 93.85%, 92.44% and 90.95%, respectively. The government recently raised 2,266.13 crore by diluting 8.08% stake in Central Bank of India through an OFS. As of 18 June, the Centre has mobilized 13,389.42 through disinvestment in FY27 and needs to raise another 66,610.58 crore to meet its annual target.

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OFS is a mechanism through which existing shareholders sell a portion of their stake to investors through the stock exchange. The proceeds from an OFS accrue to the selling shareholder and not to the bank itself. In comparison, a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) involves the issuance of fresh shares by the bank to institutional investors, with the proceeds flowing directly to the lender and strengthening its capital base.

Sebi mandates a minimum public shareholding of 25% for all listed companies under Regulation 38 of the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) Regulations. The norm is aimed at enhancing liquidity, market depth and corporate governance standards. While public sector banks and undertakings have been granted extensions over the years, the latest relaxation from penal action is valid until September 2026. Non-compliance can attract penalties, including fines and freezing of promoter shareholdings.

Mint earlier reported about the government raising 6,366.93 crore through land monetization via Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs), while stake sales in Central Bank of India and Coal India fetched another 7,808.49 crore. Further, the Centre is estimated to have raised about 4,279 crore by selling a 6% stake in NHPC through the OFS route.

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The planned stake sale come as the government expects to overshoot its disinvestment target of 80,000 crore for FY27, a first after consistently falling short of disinvestment goals in the post-pandemic period.

To be sure, one swallow doesn't make a summer. The Centre has consistently fallen short of its disinvestment goals in the post-pandemic period. Against a target of 1.75 trillion in FY22, disinvestment receipts stood at 13,534 crore despite the Air India privatization and the LIC IPO. In FY23, receipts were 35,294 crore against a target of 65,000 crore, while in FY24 the government raised 16,507 crore against a target of 51,000 crore.

For FY26, the government budgeted 47,000 crore under miscellaneous capital receipts, including disinvestment and asset monetization. However, the revised estimate was lowered to 33,837 crore. According to DIPAM data, the government mobilized 15,562.79 crore through disinvestment and 18,837.42 crore through asset monetization during FY26, taking total receipts under the category to about 34,400 crore. While this was broadly in line with the revised estimate, it remained below the original Budget target.

Also, the government discontinued the practice of announcing a separate disinvestment target in the Interim Budget for FY25 presented on 1 February 2024. Since then, proceeds from disinvestment and asset monetization have been clubbed under the broader category of "Miscellaneous Capital Receipts.”

Experts say that the proposed exerciser goes beyond the stake dilution.

“The proposed OFS-led stake dilution should be viewed as a structural reform rather than a mere divestment exercise. For public sector banks, it helps increase free float, improve liquidity in the stock, and move closer to Sebi’s minimum public shareholding norms, while allowing the government to retain management control. Given the significant improvement in PSBs’ profitability, asset quality and capital position over the past few years, the timing appears favourable to attract institutional investors and achieve better price discovery,” said Sanjay Agarwal, senior director, CareEdge Ratings.

PSBs have reported a sharp improvement in asset quality. Their gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio declined to 1.93%, while the net NPA ratio fell to 0.39%, among the lowest levels recorded by the sector. Fresh slippages reduced further, with the slippage ratio falling to 0.7%, while total recoveries, including from written-off accounts, stood at 86,971 crore. Aggregate operating profit reached 3.21 trillion, while net profit rose 11.1% year-on-year to a record 1.98 trillion, marking the fourth consecutive year of profitability for PSBs. The sector’s capital position also remained strong, with aggregate capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) improving to 16.6%, well above the regulatory requirement of 11.5%.

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Queries emailed to the spokespersons of finance ministry, DIPAM, Sebi, Punjab & Sind Bank, UCO Bank and Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) on Wednesday evening remained unanswered till press time.

Shares of Punjab & Sind Bank, UCO Bank and IOB declined 1.3%, 0.99% and 1.01%, respectively, on Thursday on the National Stock Exchange.

About the Author

Harsh Kumar

Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Ministry of Finance, including the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS). With over five years of experience in business and economic journalism, he has developed strong expertise in tracking policy developments and their wider economic impact.<br><br>He has previously worked with Business Standard, Moneycontrol, and Outlook Money, where he reported extensively on banking, financial services, and the broader economy. Over the years, he has built a reputation for delivering accurate, insightful, and impactful stories, supported by a keen eye for detail and a consistent track record of breaking exclusive news.<br><br>An alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia, Harsh closely follows regulatory changes and key economic trends shaping India’s financial and industrial landscape. His reporting aims to simplify complex policy issues for a wider audience while maintaining depth and credibility.<br><br>Outside of work, he enjoys tracking policy developments, finding scoops, and travelling, reflecting his curiosity about how economic decisions shape everyday life.

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