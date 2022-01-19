The government on Wednesday approved sanction of ₹973.74 crore to State Bank of India (SBI) as reimbursement related to loan moratorium that was implemented in 2020 amid the pandemic.

The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the payment of ex-gratia amount of ₹973.74 crore, pertaining to remaining claims submitted by lending institutions under scheme for grant of ex-gratia payment of difference between compound interest and simple interest for six months to borrowers in specified loan accounts.

Briefing media on the Cabinet decision, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said SBI has informed that it has received consolidated claims of ₹6,473.74 crore from lending institutions. “As ₹5,500 crore has already been disbursed to SBI, approval of the Cabinet is now being sought for balance amount of ₹973.74 crore," a ministry of finance statement said.

A Budget allocation of ₹5,500 crore was made for the scheme in FY21. Whole amount of ₹5,500 crore, as approved by the Cabinet, has been disbursed to SBI, the nodal agency under the scheme, for consequent reimbursement to lending institutions.

The estimated amount of ₹5,500 crore was arrived at by extrapolating the share of SBI and scheduled commercial banks for the aforementioned category of loans. It was also apprised to the Cabinet that the actual amount would be known once individual lending institutions submit their pre-audited account-wise claims.

By granting ex-gratia payment of difference between compound interest and simple interest during the six month moratorium period to distressed/vulnerable category of borrowers, irrespective of whether the borrower had availed of moratorium or not, the scheme would equitably help small borrowers bear the stress on account of the pandemic and get back on their feet, the ministry said.

