Centre to infuse 15,000 cr into PSBs in March

The government had initially budgeted ₹20,000 crore for bank recapitalization for the year but cut it to ₹15,000 crore in the revised estimates in an acknowledgement of the improving health of PSBs. The number of weak banks has drastically reduced as better recognition and provisioning for bad debt and adequate capital support from the government has helped banks to improve financials, with most now showing a rise in profitability. Even the number of banks under the Reserve Bank of India’s prompt corrective action (PCA) framework, under which the regulator imposes curbs on lending, has now come down to just one.