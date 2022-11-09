Home / Industry / Banking /  Centre to sell SUUTI's 1.55% stake in Axis Bank via OFS

The Central Government will sell upto 1.55 per cent stake or upto 4.65 crore shares in Axis Bank via an offer for sale (OFS). Around 4.65 crore shares of Axis Bank will go on the block on 10 and 11 November, at a floor price of 830.63 per share, the bank informed in a regulatory filing.

"The offer shall take place on a seprate window of the Stock Exchanges on November 10, 2022 (T day) and November 11,2022 (T+1 day) from 9;15 am to 3;30 am on both days," Axis Bank said in its filing.

Only non-retail investors will be allowed to place their bids on T day, i.e on the first day of the offer on 10 November. Retail investors can bid on T+1 day, i.e on November 11 and non-retail investors who have chosen to carry forwad their unallocated bids to T+1 day.

Only mutual funds that are registered with SEBI and insurance companies under IRDAI shall be allocated more than 25 per cent of the OFS.

Last week, US-based private equity major Bain Capital offloaded a 0.54 percent stake in Axis Bank for 1,487 crore through open market transaction.

Axis Bank reported a rise of 70 per cent in its net profit to 5,330 crore. The lender's net interest income went up by 31 percent YoY to 10,360.3 crore

ICICI Securities, Citigroup Global Markets India and Morgan Stanley India will be acting as brokers on behalf of the seller.

