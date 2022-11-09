Centre to sell SUUTI's 1.55% stake in Axis Bank via OFS1 min read . Updated: 09 Nov 2022, 09:01 PM IST
The Central Government will sell upto 1.55 per cent stake or upto 4.65 crore shares in Axis Bank via an offer for sale (OFS). Around 4.65 crore shares of Axis Bank will go on the block on 10 and 11 November, at a floor price of ₹830.63 per share, the bank informed in a regulatory filing.