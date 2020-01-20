Photo: Mint
Photo: Mint

Challa Sreenivasulu Setty appointed MD of SBI for 3 years

1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2020, 08:30 PM IST PTI

  • Challa Sreenivasulu Setty has been appointed as the MD of the SBI for a period of three years with effect from the date of his taking over the charge of the post
  • Setty is currently serving as the deputy managing director of the SBI

NEW DELHI : The government on Monday appointed Challa Sreenivasulu Setty as the managing director of the State Bank of India for a period of three years, according to an official order.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Department of the Financial Services for the appointment of Setty, currently serving as the deputy managing director of the SBI, in the key post.

Setty has been appointed as the MD of the SBI for a period of three years with effect from the date of his taking over the charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier and which is extendable by two years or until further orders, whichever is earlier, after review of his performance, the order said.

RELATED STORIES
SBI latest FD interest rates. (Mint)

SBI revises FD rates. How they compare with Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank

4 min read . 19 Jan 2020
ICICI Bank introduces OTP-based login facility. (Mint)

ICICI Bank introduces OTP-based log-in for net banking

1 min read . 16 Jan 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue