Chart  3-year  road  map to drive biz growth, state-run banks told

To counter this, in addition to the unprecedented recapitalization of PSBs, the government initiated a series of comprehensive reforms. On the governance side, several initiatives were undertaken, such as arm’s length selection of top managers through the Banks Board Bureau, performance-based extensions to managing directors and executive directors (EDs), increased strength of EDs and the introduction of the chief general manager role in larger banks. The government also embarked on an unprecedented consolidation exercise to leverage inter-bank synergies and scale benefits. As a result, the number of state-run banks was narrowed to a dozen from 27 in 2017.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}