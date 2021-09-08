Punjab National Bank ( PNB ) has alerted the account holders that the existing cheque books of Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) and United Bank of India will get discontinued from next month.

“The old cheque book of eOBC and eUNI are going to be discontinued from 1-10-2021. Please replace your old cheque book of e-OBC and e-UNI with the PNB cheque book with updated PNB IFSC and MICR," PNB posted on Twitter.

What are the account holders of these banks required to do?

Get your new cheque book from your branch. You can also apply for your new chequebook through

-ATM

-Internet banking

-PNB One

-Call Centre

Only PNB cheque book with updated PNB IFSC and MICR from 1 October 2021

All the customers are requested to use the new PNB cheque book with updated PNB IFSC and MICR only from now onwards to avoid any transactional inconvenience. Please contact our toll-free number 1800-180-2222 for any assistance or query.

Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) and United Bank of India were merged with Punjab National Bank on 1 April 2020.

PNB festival bonanza

In, other news PNB has waived all service charges and processing fees on retail products as part of its festival season offering. PNB now offers an attractive interest rate starting from 6.80 per cent on home loans and 7.15 per cent on car loans.

In the festive offer, the bank will waive all service charges/processing fees and documentation charges on its retail products like home loans, vehicle loans, property loans, personal loans, pension loans and gold loans.

It also announced offering home loan top-up at an attractive rate of interest. PNB said customers can avail ofthese offers till December 31, 2021

