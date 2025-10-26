Chhath Puja Bank Holiday: Are banks closed on October 27 or October 28 for Chhath Puja 2025? Check here

Chhath Puja Bank Holiday: Banks will be closed for two days in Patna and Ranchi, while banks will remain shut for a day in Kolkata for Chhath Puja, according to Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) region wise holiday calendar.
Banks in Patna and Ranchi will be closed for two days for Chhath Puja on Monday, October 27 and Tuesday October 28. While banks in Kolkata will be closed on Monday, October 27 for Chhath Puja.
Hence, banks in Patna and Ranchi will observe four consecutive holidays, including this week's weekend holidays.
Chhath Puja is a four-day festival celebrated from 25 to 28 October this year. Predominantly observed in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Nepal, on this day, devotees worship the Sun God, Surya, and his sister Chhati Maiya, who is believed to sustain life. They express gratitude for sustaining life and seek blessings for health, prosperity, and well-being through rituals such as fasting, bathing in sacred rivers, and offering prayers to the sun.
Banks are generally closed across different parts of the country to observe national, religious, and regional holidays. Additionally, banks close on the second and fourth Saturdays and every Sunday of the month.
Banks in Ahmedabad will be closed on Friday, 31 October 2025, in observance of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birthday. Patel was a prominent leader in India's independence movement and served as the country's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister from 1947 to 1950.
Online banking services will most likely be available across the country to ensure access to banking services, even on bank holidays. Customers can use these services for convenient financial transactions.
Fund transfer requests can be made using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms and chequebook forms. Credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards can be availed through card services. Services such as account maintenance forms, setting up standing instructions, and applying for a locker are also available.
