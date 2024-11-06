Chhath Puja bank holidays: Long weekend for some from November 7-10. Check details here

Chhath Puja bank holidays: Long weekend for some states from November 7-10. However, in India, bank holidays vary from state-to-state, so please check with your local branch for a confirmed holiday schedule for November 2024.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated6 Nov 2024, 07:39 AM IST
Chhath Puja bank holidays: This is a long weekend for some states in India from November 7-10.
Chhath Puja bank holidays: This is a long weekend for some states in India from November 7-10. (AFP Photo / Indranil Mukherjee)

Chhath Puja bank holidays: It is likely a long weekend for customers in some states in India from November 7-10. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has listed at least 12 holidays for November 2024, including religious festivals and regional events, Sundays, weekends, and other occasions. However, bank holidays across India differ from state to state, and you should check with a local bank branch for their confirmed schedule or holiday list.

Next week, customers across multiple states will have to brace for a long weekend and four consecutive non-working days for banks. This is on account of Chhath Puja (November 7 and 8), the second Saturday (November 9), and Sunday (November 10).

Holidays hve been are declared on November 7 in Bihar, Delhi, Jharkhand and West Bengal for Chhath Puja. While on November 8, banks will remain closed in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Meghalaya for Chhath-related celebration of Morning Arghya and the Wangala Festival.

All public and private banks across India, including the State Bank of India (SBI), have every second and fourth Saturday of the month as a holiday.

For cash emergencies, all banks operate their online websites and mobile banking services apps regardless of weekend or other leaves — unless notified to users for particular reasons. You can also access any bank's ATMs for cash withdrawals.

About Chhath Puja

Chhath is a Hindu festival celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and other regions. It occurs on the sixth day of the Kartik month as per the Hindu calendar, and is also known as Surya Shashti. The festival involves a four-day observance of ritual purity and fasting.

Chhath Puja is widely celebrated in Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh (often dubbed ‘Purvanchalis’ after Diwali. Devotees — mostly women — worship the Sun god and perform the ritual of 'Arghya' standing in knee-deep water during the festival. It assumes special significance this year, with assembly elections around the corner. 'Purvanchali' voters will decide the fate of several candidates during the February polls.

Bank holidays in November 2024

  • November 7 ( Thursday): Banks will remain closed in a few states, including Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand, on the occasion of Chhath (Evening Arghya).
  • November 8 ( Friday): Banks will remain closed in some states, such as Bihar, Jharkhand, and Meghalaya, on the occasion of the Chhath (Morning Arghya)/Wangala Festival.
  • November 9 ( Saturday): Second Saturday.
  • November 10 ( Sunday): Sunday.
  • November 15 ( Friday): On the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima/Rahas Purnima, banks will remain closed in some places, such as Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Hyderabad—Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, Bengal, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar.
  • November 17 ( Sunday): Sunday.
  • November 18 ( Monday): All the banks will remain closed in Karnataka on Kanakadasa Jayanti.
  • November 23 ( Saturday): In Meghalaya, banks will remain closed on the occasion of Seng Kutsnem. Also, November 23 is the fourth Saturday.
  • November 24 ( Sunday): Sunday

First Published:6 Nov 2024, 07:39 AM IST
Business NewsIndustryBankingChhath Puja bank holidays: Long weekend for some from November 7-10. Check details here

