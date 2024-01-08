China Deal Slump Forces Wall Street Banks to Cast a Wider Net

Global investment banks in Asia are facing up to a new reality after two consecutive years of anemic deal flow from China.
Global investment banks in Asia are facing up to a new reality after two consecutive years of anemic deal flow from China.
Bankers say initial public offerings and fundraising for Chinese companies are still a big focus for them, but they are increasingly trying to drum up business in India, Japan and other markets that are booming while Chinese stocks remain in a deep slump.
Bankers say initial public offerings and fundraising for Chinese companies are still a big focus for them, but they are increasingly trying to drum up business in India, Japan and other markets that are booming while Chinese stocks remain in a deep slump.
Investment banks earned just about $744 million from deals in debt and equity capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and loans involving companies from China that were in currencies other than the yuan in 2023, their lowest level in a decade, according to calculations from Dealogic. Many foreign investors have shunned Chinese stocks and corporate bonds due to the country’s tighter regulations, economic and housing slowdown, and tensions with the U.S.
In 2023, Chinese IPOs and secondary listings outside mainland China raised $8.8 billion, down 46% from the year before and a far cry from $54.5 billion in 2021. The volume for new listings in Asia outside mainland China and Hong Kong was $23.1 billion, down 32% from the previous year, according to Dealogic.
“In addition to China offshore listings, our strategy has been to further diversify and strengthen our business across the regional markets where business has been stronger," said James Wang, co-head of equity capital markets for Asia excluding Japan at Goldman Sachs. Markets that helped the bank prop up that strategy include India, South Korea, Southeast Asia and Taiwan, Wang added.
Individual investors in India, encouraged by the country’s strong economy and seeking to get rich quickly, have helped drive a rush of new listings. More companies have issued new shares in India in 2023 than in any year for at least a decade, though most of those deals came from small companies. Indian companies likely going public this year include SoftBank-backed Ola Electric, a maker of two-wheeled electric scooters that is seeking to raise about $662 million.
Election cycles this year will have the potential to create market volatility. Taiwan is set to hold its election on Saturday—the outcome of which would affect the course of U.S. tensions with China—and Indonesians are due to vote for a new president in February. Indians are also going to the polls in 2024, and capping the year will be the U.S. presidential election in November.
“We’re telling companies to get ready—they’ve got to be nimble through the windows," said Udhay Furtado, co-head of Asia equity capital markets at Citi. Furtado added that he is cautiously optimistic on the pace of Chinese IPOs in overseas markets, adding that the bank has a strong pipeline for new Indian listings.
Bankers expect the recovery for Chinese IPOs to be slow and gradual this year. Hong Kong’s stock market ended in the red for a fourth consecutive year—one of its longest-ever stretches of poor performance.
“For the last two or three years, I kept saying the market would meaningfully improve in the second half of the year," said Selina Cheung, co-head of Asia equity capital markets at UBS. “This year, while staying optimistic, I would adopt a wait-and-see attitude," she added. That depends on the interest-rate environment, geopolitical tensions, the growth outlook for China and election results in various places, she said.
Chinese companies remain in the pipeline of big deals, but it might take time for the market to be receptive to big IPOs, dealmakers say. Sizable IPOs that are expected to launch this year include the Hong Kong listings of appliance maker Midea Group and courier company S.F. Holding, both of which are already traded in Shenzhen.
Others remain on the back burner due to pending approvals from China’s securities regulator, such as two units of the e-commerce company JD.com that filed for Hong Kong IPOs last year with the hope of raising about $1 billion each.
Markets in Japan and India are likely to remain strong, and for China there are signs that investor interest is picking up in some individual companies and sectors, said Peihao Huang, co-head of equity capital markets for Asia excluding Japan at JPMorgan Chase.
“With rates expected to come down, there is certainly hope that 2024 will be better," she said.
Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com