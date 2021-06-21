China keeps lending benchmark rate unchanged for 14th straight month

The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was kept at 3.85%. The five-year LPR remained at 4.65%.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

China kept its benchmark lending rate for corporate and household loans unchanged for the 14th straight month at its June fixing on Monday, in line with market expectations.

China kept its benchmark lending rate for corporate and household loans unchanged for the 14th straight month at its June fixing on Monday, in line with market expectations.

Twenty-two traders and analysts, or 79% of all 28 participants, in a snap Reuters poll last week predicted no change in either rate.

Most new and outstanding loans in China are based on the one-year LPR. The five-year rate influences the pricing of mortgages. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.