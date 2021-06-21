Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Industry >Banking >China keeps lending benchmark rate unchanged for 14th straight month

China keeps lending benchmark rate unchanged for 14th straight month

China's President Xi Jinping
1 min read . 07:10 AM IST Reuters

The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was kept at 3.85%. The five-year LPR remained at 4.65%.

China kept its benchmark lending rate for corporate and household loans unchanged for the 14th straight month at its June fixing on Monday, in line with market expectations.

Twenty-two traders and analysts, or 79% of all 28 participants, in a snap Reuters poll last week predicted no change in either rate.

Most new and outstanding loans in China are based on the one-year LPR. The five-year rate influences the pricing of mortgages.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

