China keeps lending benchmark rate unchanged for 14th straight month
The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was kept at 3.85%. The five-year LPR remained at 4.65%.
China kept its benchmark lending rate for corporate and household loans unchanged for the 14th straight month at its June fixing on Monday, in line with market expectations.
Twenty-two traders and analysts, or 79% of all 28 participants, in a snap Reuters poll last week predicted no change in either rate.
Most new and outstanding loans in China are based on the one-year LPR. The five-year rate influences the pricing of mortgages.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
