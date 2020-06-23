China’s biggest bank makes inroads into India market

As mandated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for banks operating in India, ICBC also has priority sector advances. Of its total loan book of ₹1,250 crore, priority sector accounted for ₹227 crore. The rest was in the category named “others", according to the balance sheet. Interestingly, the bank‘s advances of ₹219 crore were to public sector entities as on 31 March 2018, but is not present in its FY19 balance sheet. However, the largest portion of its advances is in trade finance at ₹857 crore, which is classified as bills purchased and discounted. Experts said that traders use Chinese banks because of the convenience they bring owing to the seller’s account held in one of these banks, which speeds up transaction closure.