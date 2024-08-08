Chinese regulators probe banks for breaking bond buying rules
SummaryChina’s regional banks are under fresh scrutiny from regulators for snapping up treasury notes amid an extended rally in Chinese government bonds that’s drawn alarm from the central bank.
China’s regional banks are under fresh scrutiny from regulators for snapping up treasury notes amid an extended rally in Chinese government bonds that’s drawn alarm from the central bank.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more