Chhoti Diwali 2024 bank holiday: Are banks open or closed today on October 30?

Chhoti Diwali 2024: The Diwali festivities for 2024 have officially kicked in with the Dhanteras celebrations yesterday. Today, October 30 marks Narak Chaturdashi, also known as Chhoti Diwali. So are banks open or closed for this occasion?

Well, since Chhoti Diwali/ Narak Chaturdashi is not a scheduled or deemed holiday by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) this year, all public and private banks will remain working as usual today.

One may also wonder whether banks will remain open or closed on Diwali. Depending on which state you are in, banks, for Diwali, will remain either shut on October 31, or November 1. Meanwhile, some states will have a long weekend holiday from October 31-November 3.

Diwali: Banks open or closed Here are the states in which banks would remain open or closed on October 31, and November 1

October 31: Banks in Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal among others will be closed for Diwali / Deepawali / Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birthday / Naraka Chaturdashi / Kali Puja on this date.

November 1: Banks in Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Sikkim, Tripura, and Uttarakhand among others will be closed for Diwali / Kut Festival / Kannada Rajyotsava on this date.

Some states also have the Diwali festivities continuing till November 2, for which banks would remain closed.

November 2: Banks in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh among others will be closed for Diwali / Laxmi Puja / Govardhan Pooja on this date. It is notably, also the first Saturday of the month, which is not usually a bank holiday.

November 3: Banks in all Indian states and union territories (UTs) will be closed on Sunday.