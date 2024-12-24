Christmas 2025 Bank holiday: Are banks open on 25 December?

Christmas 2025 Bank holiday: Banks will be closed on Wednesday, 25 December, across the country on the festive occasion of Christmas, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) 's list of bank holidays. In some states, the Christmas celebrations will continue until Wednesday, December 27. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

December 24 is also a bank holiday in a couple of states. Nagaland will have a four-day holiday for Christmas celebrations. Banks will remain shut on 24, 25, 26, and 27.

Mizoram and Meghalaya will have a three-day bank holiday. Banks will remain closed for Christmas festivities from December 24 to 26. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on December 24 December 24: Aizawl (Mizoram), Kohima (Nagaland) and Shillong (Meghalaya). December 24 is a bank holiday in these states because of Christmas Eve.

December 25: Banks across India will remain shut for Christmas celebrations {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

December 26: Banks are closed in Aizawl (Mizoram), Kohima (Nagaland) and Shillong (Meghalaya) on account of Christmas celebrations in these states.

December 27: Due to Christmas celebrations, Kohima (Nagaland) banks are closed.

On the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays, the banks are closed. Following the RBI holidays list, the extra holidays are observed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ATMs and online banking services will continue operating on holidays—however, persons who intend to visit the banks for formal business need to make appropriate plans.

Christmas 2024 Every year, on December 25, people celebrate Christmas, which honours the birth of Jesus Christ. On one of the holiest days in Christianity, people meet with friends and relatives. They adorn their homes with lights, hang wreaths, and put up Christmas trees.

On Christmas Eve, which falls on December 24, people go to midnight service at the church. In addition, many sing carols, bake cookies, and exchange gifts to commemorate the day. A festive soundtrack that includes the best Christmas carols establishes the ambience of the holiday season. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Other bank holidays in December 2024 December 30: Banks in Shillong (Meghalaya) will be closed to commemorate the death anniversary of freedom fighter U Kiang Nangbah.