Christmas Bank Holidays 2023: Banks will remain shut for next three days in THESE cities
Banks will be closed on December 25 across India for Christmas celebrations. Some states will also have additional bank holidays on December 26 and 27.
Banks will remain closed tomorrow, December 25, on the occasion of Christmas across the country, according to the Reserve Bank of India's list of bank holidays. Christmas celebrations will continue till December 27 in some Indian states, leading to additional bank holidays in those cities.