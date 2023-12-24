comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 22 2023 15:58:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.50 1.91%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 462.70 6.59%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 636.65 -1.13%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 993.85 -0.98%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,670.70 -0.93%
Business News/ Industry / Banking/  Christmas Bank Holidays 2023: Banks will remain shut for next three days in THESE cities
Back Back

Christmas Bank Holidays 2023: Banks will remain shut for next three days in THESE cities

 Livemint

Banks will be closed on December 25 across India for Christmas celebrations. Some states will also have additional bank holidays on December 26 and 27.

Banks will remain closed on Christmas across the country. (Mint)Premium
Banks will remain closed on Christmas across the country. (Mint)

Banks will remain closed tomorrow, December 25, on the occasion of Christmas across the country, according to the Reserve Bank of India's list of bank holidays. Christmas celebrations will continue till December 27 in some Indian states, leading to additional bank holidays in those cities. 

On December 25, all banks will remain closed on the occasion of Christmas which falls on Monday this year. In Nagaland, Kohina will continue to celebrate Christmas on December 26 and 27 (Monday and Tuesday). 

Additionally, banks will also remain shut in Mizoram's capital Aizawl, and Meghalaya's capital Shillong on December 26 due to extended Christmas celebrations. In other cities, banks will remain closed only on December 25. There were a total of 18 official bank holidays in the month of December, including Saturdays and Sundays.

However, online banking services will remain available nationwide, even during the closure of private or public sector banks. Individuals need to be mindful of bank holidays and make note of the dates to plan their visits accordingly. 

It is pertinent to note that bank holidays vary from region to region as some bank holidays are scheduled nationwide, while some are considered local holidays. 

Meanwhile, the domestic financial exchanges - Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will also be closed on Monday, December 25. This annual holiday means a one-day pause in trading across all segments, including equity, equity derivatives, and Security Lending and Borrowing (SLB) segments.

Trading will resume on BSE the next day at 9 am for the pre-opening session and the normal market will begin at 9.15 am and will end at 3.30 pm like all business days.

This decision comes as a part of the routine holiday schedule observed by stock markets worldwide, allowing market participants and stakeholders to enjoy the Christmas holiday with their families and loved ones. It also provides an opportunity for investors to reflect on market trends and make informed decisions ahead of the upcoming trading days.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 24 Dec 2023, 10:33 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
Banking Stocks
Axis Bank
₹1,095.4-0.69%
HDFC Bank
₹1,686.4-0.93%
ICICI Bank
₹1,003.65-0.98%
Punjab National Bank
₹89.83-0.68%
State Bank Of India
₹643.9-1.13%

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App