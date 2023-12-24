Banks will remain closed tomorrow, December 25, on the occasion of Christmas across the country, according to the Reserve Bank of India's list of bank holidays. Christmas celebrations will continue till December 27 in some Indian states, leading to additional bank holidays in those cities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On December 25, all banks will remain closed on the occasion of Christmas which falls on Monday this year. In Nagaland, Kohina will continue to celebrate Christmas on December 26 and 27 (Monday and Tuesday).

Additionally, banks will also remain shut in Mizoram's capital Aizawl, and Meghalaya's capital Shillong on December 26 due to extended Christmas celebrations. In other cities, banks will remain closed only on December 25. There were a total of 18 official bank holidays in the month of December, including Saturdays and Sundays. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, online banking services will remain available nationwide, even during the closure of private or public sector banks. Individuals need to be mindful of bank holidays and make note of the dates to plan their visits accordingly.

It is pertinent to note that bank holidays vary from region to region as some bank holidays are scheduled nationwide, while some are considered local holidays.

Meanwhile, the domestic financial exchanges - Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will also be closed on Monday, December 25. This annual holiday means a one-day pause in trading across all segments, including equity, equity derivatives, and Security Lending and Borrowing (SLB) segments. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Trading will resume on BSE the next day at 9 am for the pre-opening session and the normal market will begin at 9.15 am and will end at 3.30 pm like all business days.

This decision comes as a part of the routine holiday schedule observed by stock markets worldwide, allowing market participants and stakeholders to enjoy the Christmas holiday with their families and loved ones. It also provides an opportunity for investors to reflect on market trends and make informed decisions ahead of the upcoming trading days.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!