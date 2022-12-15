Citi to wind down consumer banking in China, exercise job cuts in other regions

Citi to wind down consumer banking in China, exercise job cuts in other regions1 min read . 03:35 PM IST
Apart from winding down operations in China, Citigroup is cutting as many as 50 jobs in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region
Citigroup Inc will wind down its consumer banking business in China in a move that will affect about 1,200 local employees, the bank said in a statement on Thursday.
The group had announced a plan in April 2021 to exit its Chinese consumer banking business as part of a global strategy to withdraw from consumer franchises in 14 markets in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Mexico.
Apart from winding down operations in China, Citigroup is cutting as many as 50 jobs in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, two people close to the matter said.
Citi declined to comment on the figure, which provides the strongest indication yet of how deep proposed cuts will run as dealmaking slumps, hit by the Ukraine war, higher interest rates and soaring inflation.
Citi employs around 6,000 people across banking, capital markets and advisory activities globally.
One of the sources said most of the cuts would affect people in director roles, with some managing directors also set to exit.
Citi's revenues from investment banking dropped by more than a fifth in the third quarter from the previous three months and were down 64% year-on-year.
