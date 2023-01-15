Citibank India hikes FD rates, now offers up to 7.25% on 181 to 400 days tenor2 min read . Updated: 15 Jan 2023, 02:37 PM IST
- Citibank India has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr.
Citibank India has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. As per the official website of the bank, the new rates are effective as of January 13, 2023. Following the revision, the bank is now providing interest rates on deposits that mature in 7 days to 1096 days that range from 2.10% to 3.50%. Citibank is giving a maximum interest rate of 7.25% on deposits with a tenor of 181 days to 400 days.