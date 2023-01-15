Citibank India hikes FD rates, now offers up to 7.25% on 181 to 400 days tenor

Citibank FD Rates

The bank is giving interest rates ranging from 2.10% on deposits maturing in 7 to 14 days, and Citibank is offering an interest rate of 2.15% on deposits maturing in 15 to 35 days. Citibank used to give a 3.50% interest rate on deposits with a term of 36 to 180 days, but as of right now, the bank is offering a 7.25% interest rate on deposits with a term of 181 days to 400 days. Now, deposits with maturities between 401 and 1096 days will earn interest at a rate of 3.50%.