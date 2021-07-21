OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Banking >Citigroup appoints bosses for newly merged equities teams

Citigroup Inc has made a few organizational changes and appointed two women leaders to its equities business, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The bank will merge its sales teams from Futures, Clearing and FX Prime Brokerage (FCX) and Prime Finance businesses, with Madlen Dorosh, the current head of FCX Sales, heading the merged team.

Pam Arnsten will lead Citi's Relationship Sales and Transition Management team, which will be formed by merging its Transition and Client Executive teams across Prime Finance and FCX.

Arnsten will take on this additional role along with her current responsibilities for CE and Transition teams across Prime Finance.

The bank also appointed Matt Brady as its Americas Head of Delta 1 sales. Brady ran D1 distribution business at Bank of America before joining Citi.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

