Citigroup claws its way back into Saudi Arabia

In recent years, Citi has participated in the country’s biggest listings, including the offering of oil giant Saudi Arabian Oil Co., known as Aramco. It obtained a license in 2018 for investment banking, hired local staff and opened an office. It now plans to deepen its activity by applying for a full banking permit. That would put it on par with competitors such as JPMorgan Chase & Co. in offering banking and payments to international companies in Saudi Arabia and could lead to lucrative work with the kingdom’s biggest institutions.

