Citigroup plans new credit card for use with multiple retailers

Citigroup plans new credit card for use with multiple retailers1 min read 10 May 2023, 08:32 PM IST
The new card, known as Citi Pay Credit, comes from retail-services unit of Citigroup and will be digital only.
Citigroup is lining up retail partners for the card and plans to add an installment-loan product for merchants in the program as well
Citigroup Inc. plans to debut a new credit card with multiple retailers that consumers will be able use for larger purchases.
