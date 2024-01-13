BREAKING NEWS
Citigroup plans to slash 20,000 jobs: Report
- Citigroup may cut 20,000 jobs following its worst quarter in 14 years.
US multinational investment bank Citigroup is expected to cut at least 20,000 jobs as it reported its worst quarter in 14 years, Financial Times said in a report.
(More details awaited)
