Citigroup refocuses in asia amid consumer pullback
As Citigroup Inc. moves to shed most of its consumer banking operations across Asia, it is planning to scale up in what it sees as a more lucrative endeavor: serving the rising numbers of wealthy entrepreneurs and their businesses in the region.
The New York-based bank intends to recruit 1,100 private bankers and relationship managers as well as 1,200 technical and operational staffers in Hong Kong and Singapore, as part of a plan to grow assets under management for clients in Asia to $450 billion by 2025, according to Peter Babej, CEO of Citi Asia Pacific.
