Citigroup’s long trip home

U.S. retail will likely be a key part of closing the long-term return gap, as U.S. retail deposits are some of the cheapest and stickiest funding in the world. Autonomous Research’s John McDonald has estimated Citigroup’s relatively higher funding costs could explain as much as half of the gap between its core returns on tangible common equity and those of its closest peers at the end of last year. Citigroup’s retail deposits were about half the size of its total loan book at the end of last year, versus over 90% at JPMorgan and Bank of America, according to Autonomous.

