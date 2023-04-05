The private sector lender City Union Bank has hiked its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. The bank is giving interest rates to the general public on deposits that mature in 7 days to 10 years that range from 5.00% to 6.25%. The bank is giving a maximum interest rate of 7.00% for the general public and 7.50% for senior citizens on a deposit tenor of 400 days. As per the official website of City Union Bank, the new rates on fixed deposits are effective as of today 05.04.2023.

City Union Bank FD Rates

The bank is now giving an interest rate of 5.00% on fixed deposits that mature in the next 7 to 14 days, while City Union Bank is also offering an interest rate of 5.50% on deposits that mature in the next 15 to 45 days. Currently, City Union Bank is giving interest rates of 5.75% for deposits held for 46 days to 90 days and 6.00% for deposits held for 91 days to 180 days.

Deposits that mature in 181 days to 270 days will earn 6.25% interest, while those that mature in 271 days to 364 days will earn 6.50% interest. The bank is giving an interest rate of 6.75% on fixed deposits that mature in 365 to 443 days, while City Union Bank is offering a maximum interest rate of 7.00% on deposits that mature in 400 days.

The interest rate offered by City Union Bank is 6.50% for deposits held for 401 days to three years, and 6.25% for deposits held for three years or more and up to ten years. 5-year tax-saver deposits will now earn interest at a rate of 6.50%.

On deposits maturing in181 days to 10 years, senior citizens will get additional interest rates over and above the standard rates. “NRO deposits, the above rates under the general category will alone be applicable i.e., senior citizen rate is not applicable,"City Union Bank has mentioned on its website.

View Full Image City Union Bank FD Rates (cityunionbank.com)

Simple interest is paid at City Union Bank on a monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annual basis. In the case of cumulative deposits, interest is determined and added to the principal at the end of each quarter. Pre-closure and auto-renewal options are available on fixed deposits and for elderly individuals (60 years and older), and an additional interest rate will be applied starting in the first year.

The shares of City Union Bank closed today on the NSE at ₹125.55 apiece level, down by 2.07% from the previous close of ₹128.20. The stock reached a 52-week-high of ₹205.00 on (15-Dec-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹117.55 on (12-May-2022).