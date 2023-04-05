City Union Bank hikes FD rates, promising up to 7.50% on 400 days tenure effective from today

The private sector lender City Union Bank has hiked its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. The bank is giving interest rates to the general public on deposits that mature in 7 days to 10 years that range from 5.00% to 6.25%. The bank is giving a maximum interest rate of 7.00% for the general public and 7.50% for senior citizens on a deposit tenor of 400 days. As per the official website of City Union Bank, the new rates on fixed deposits are effective as of today 05.04.2023.

