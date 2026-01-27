Clearing house impasse to end as ESMA, RBI renew agreement

MUMBAI: The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the European Union’s financial markets regulator, on Tuesday said it has entered into an agreement with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to exchange information for the recognition of Indian central counterparties (CCPs), more than three years after a standoff began over domestic clearing houses.

“This agreement marks a significant step towards restoring access for EU clearing members to Indian central counterparties and follows two years of sustained engagement between ESMA and RBI,” ESMA said in a statement.

The announcement comes the same day India and the European Union (EU) signed a free trade agreement, expected to double EU exports to India.

The dispute originated from differences between RBI and ESMA over granting supervisory access to Indian clearing houses. In October 2022, ESMA withdrew recognition of six Indian clearing houses after a prior agreement with Indian regulators expired. ESMA had sought to revise the pact, but Indian authorities resisted giving supervisory powers to inspect Indian clearing corporations.

The previous memorandum of understanding (MoU) had lapsed in March 2022, and ESMA initially deferred the derecognition plan until 30 April 2023. Under the new agreement, the Clearing Corp. of India Ltd (CCIL), a CCP established in India and supervised by the RBI, can re-apply for ESMA recognition.

Also Read | RBI, ESMA near solution for bond settlement issue

“It reflects ESMA’s strong commitment to international supervisory cooperation and mutual support to advance safe, resilient and open financial markets,” the ESMA statement said.

Separately, RBI noted that the new agreement replaces an earlier MoU signed on 28 February 2017. “The MoU establishes a framework for ESMA to place reliance on RBI’s regulatory and supervisory activities while safeguarding the European Union’s financial stability.”

Following the 2008 financial crisis, the EU implemented the European Market Infrastructure Regulation (EMIR) in 2012 to enhance transparency and reduce risks in the over-the-counter derivatives market. Article 25 of EMIR requires CCPs or clearing houses servicing European banks abroad to be approved by ESMA.