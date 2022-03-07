MUMBAI : Clix Capital Services Pvt Ltd on Monday said it will disburse over ₹4,000 crore in FY23 and said the company has crossed the ₹15,000-crore disbursement milestone since its rechristening from GE Capital five years ago.

Clix Capital has been servicing individual borrowers and MSMEs and has given out more than 5 million loans till date, it said. A majority of the company’s disbursements, it said, has gone to MSMEs who have received about 48% of these funds.

Rakesh Kaul, chief executive, Clix Capital, said that over the years the lender has expanded its ecosystem and has serviced individual borrowers and funded across sectors, and will continue to do so.

“Our vision lies in simplifying lending and enabling financial inclusion for all people. We have succeeded in this mission having touched over 50 lacs customer lives in our journey till date," said Kaul.

The company said that customer convenience and satisfaction is at the core of its operations and it follows a proprietary AI and data analytics-enabled underwriting model for segmentation and due diligence to determine customer eligibility within minutes.

