Home >Industry >Banking >Close to half of retail, MSME loans to move to digital lending in 2-3 yrs: Union Bank MD

Close to half of retail, MSME loans to move to digital lending in 2-3 yrs: Union Bank MD

Union Bank MD said he sees a big revolution in MSME lending going forward
2 min read . 08:16 PM IST PTI

Union Bank's MD and CEO Rajkiran Rai G Rai said digital lending is changing the banking landscape in a big way because of the availability of data and many ecosystem partners collaborating with banks.

MUMBAI : With digitization gaining pace, close to 50% of retail and MSME loans offered by banks will shift to digital lending platforms over the next two to three years, Union Bank of India's Managing Director and CEO Rajkiran Rai G said on Thursday.

Rai said digital lending is changing the banking landscape in a big way because of the availability of data and many ecosystem partners collaborating with banks.

"I feel that at least 50T of the loans under retail and MSME segments will move to the digital lending platforms, right from sourcing to documentation level, in two to three years," Rai said while speaking at the Sibos 2021, an annual banking and finance conference.

He said the digital lending space is gaining traction and banks need to develop products that can deliver services online to customers.

Rai said he sees a big revolution in MSME lending going forward.

"The working capital lending to MSME will move from open credit like working capitals and cash credits, to very-targeted lending such as very specific invoice discounting and supply bill discounting," he said.

Speaking about the entry of fintech in the banking space, he said initially it was thought that fintech will compete with banks, but now the relationship between the two has become more symbiotic.

"Now, fintechs are helping us (banks). They are no longer competitors to us. The digital lending space will be nothing but fintech tie-ups," he said.

There are many products where fintechs are already working with banks, he added.

Rai believes banks need to continuously invest in technology and upgrade themselves.

He said the management bandwidth in the public sector space, at least on thinking about innovations and digitization, is quite less.

"We have the traditional people who are good in handling technology and managing the core banking system, but they are not in the space of innovation and developing new products," Rai said.

He said public sector banks need to get new talent from the system who are adept in technology and can bring in innovations.

