Comeback on cards for distressed asset market

Almost a decade into the bank clean-up exercise and seven years since India’s bankruptcy law came into being, the current financial year looks to be the one when business insolvencies could return to the market. Seen against the progressive decline in non-performing assets (NPAs), which are at multi-year lows, the sharp rise in insolvencies offers a complex trend—but also an opportunity for India’s nascent distressed assets market.

Currently, the systemic banking crisis in the US, the global downturn, and tighter monetary conditions are all weighing on the global banking system. Such downturns generally threaten credit growth and hence, can lead to an increase in insolvency filings. Insolvencies have bounced back in all major Asian economies, barring China. The rise has been even faster in India and Japan, with the number of filings in India growing 50% in 2022, data from Allianz Research shows.

Any banking crisis sparks panic due to the risks it poses to depositors’ money. But one way to prevent the crisis from deepening is to manage insolvencies via the sale of distressed assets. It allows banks to recover a part of their credit, and also offers a chance for revival to failed or debt-laden businesses. The crisis is an excellent opportunity for investors to purchase assets at discounted prices, often well below the intrinsic value.

“Capital creation is set to grow in the system, and an estimated 2% of the total credit allocation could go bad," an industry expert told Mint. “It is an opportunity for the investors in the distressed assets."

Liquidity and exposure

Corporate entities' high exposure to the banking system threatens to create liquidity issues or credit crunch in the event of an economic slowdown. Around 57% of Indian companies’ funding in the 2010s came from external sources, mostly borrowings from banks and financial institutions.

Currently, the banking system is sitting on an estimated ₹2 trillion liquidity surplus and public sector banks are well-capitalized. Yet, banks may still be cautious about lending if they perceive economic uncertainties, argue industry experts. The top threat across the globe is a domino effect of the bank collapses in the US earlier this year. The US’ Fund Finance Association (FFA) estimates that large US commercial banks have more than $250 billion in assets, which have about a one-third share globally.

If the present situation leads to an increase in insolvencies, that’s where hopeful distressed asset investors could enter the picture.

Investment chance

As it stands, India already has over 2,500 active distressed assets, according to India Investment Grid (IIG), a platform run by the commerce ministry. The data shows the biggest opportunities are in electronics manufacturing, real estate, housing development and food processing assets, which are some of the perpetually loss-making zombie firms. According to PERQIN, the global distressed asset investment managers are sitting on an estimated $131.8 billion worth of dry powder.

The number of cases admitted for the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) has increased each quarter since the launch of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) in 2016. The admission of cases increased by 25% year-on-year in July-December 2022, according to Care Edge Ratings. The manufacturing sector accounted for the highest share at 39%, followed by real estate (21%). The construction sector accounted for 13%, and the wholesale and retail trade stood at 8%, according to data from theInsolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India.

Key routes

Since the IBC was enacted in 2016, it has become one of the key routes for insolvency resolutions. Two decades ago, asset reconstruction companies—another popular investment route for distressed assets—were used by banks to offload a big chunk of NPAs from their books. However, the mechanism has become less popular in the past few years due to the expectation gap in the realization of security receipts. The CIRP, under the 2016 law, gained prominence from 2018-19 onwards, data shows. A total of 6,567 CIRPs have commenced by the end of March 2023. Out of this, 49.7% of CIRPs have been triggered by operational creditors, 44.3% by financial creditors and remaining by corporate debtors (CDs).

With abundant supply of stressed assets, rising regulatory transparency, favourable currency rates and potential for greater returns on investments, the Indian stressed asset market looks attractive for foreign investors.

The author is an independent financial writer and data analyst.