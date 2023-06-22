Comeback on cards for distressed asset market

Comeback on cards for distressed asset market4 min read 22 Jun 2023, 12:00 AM IST
The ‘systemic’ banking crisis in the US, the global downturn, and tighter monetary policy are weighing on the global banking system, and India has not been untouched
Almost a decade into the bank clean-up exercise and seven years since India’s bankruptcy law came into being, the current financial year looks to be the one when business insolvencies could return to the market. Seen against the progressive decline in non-performing assets (NPAs), which are at multi-year lows, the sharp rise in insolvencies offers a complex trend—but also an opportunity for India’s nascent distressed assets market.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×