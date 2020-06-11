Commercial Bank boards will reinforce the tone at the top: RBI

This comes in the backdrop of two recent cases of governance failures at private sector lenders. One involved ICICI Bank where its former CEO, Chanda Kochhar had to step down in the midst of allegations conflict of interest, quid pro quo and that her conduct violated banks code of conduct in 2018. The more recent case involves Yes Bank where its founder and former chief Rana Kapoor has been chargesheeted by Enforcement Directorate on charges of allegedly taking kick-backs while granting high value loans.