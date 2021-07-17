Jagdishan exuded confidence that even though they have lost ground, there is a lot of energy to “bounce back" as soon as the RBI penalties get lifted. Till it gets the go-ahead from RBI, the bank's plates are full with the work it has to do by getting focus on technology and improving customer service, he added. He defended the bank's record when it comes to technology investments, stating that it is only because of the flow of resources that it has been able to narrow its cost-to-income ratio down to 38 per cent from 49 per cent over the last six years. The fear of getting disrupted by the nimble fintech firms is very real and the bank has decided to be like them to stay relevant, he said, adding that it has taken to getting all its processes on the cloud and over the next three years, the journey will be over.