Confused about cheque book validity? Read this to end all your dilemmas

To get all the important information and updates via SMS or email, customers of any of these banks will have to update the details like mobile number, address, nominee, etc

Are you a customer of any of the eight public sector banks (PSB) merged in the last two years? If yes, then you need to take some actions to keep your account active. But, before knowing the to-do-list, you need to be aware of the names of the banks that have undergone the merger process. These banks are Dena Bank, Vijaya Bank, Corporation Bank, Andhra Bank, Syndicate Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, United Bank of India and Allahabad Bank.

To get all the important information and updates via SMS or email, customers of any of these banks will have to update the details like mobile number, address, nominee, etc.

Bank of Baroda had alerted its customers not to fall prey to any rumours and that the cheques of erstwhile Vijaya and Dena bank will be acceptable and valid in their banking system. The bank also advised them to request from new cheque book with MICR code at their convenience

"Dear customers, please note that the cheques of erstwhile Vijaya and Dena bank are acceptable and valid in our banking system. Please do not fall prey to any rumours. A new cheque book with MICR code may be requested by the customers at their convenience. Thank you," Bank of Baroda had tweeted on 15 March.

Some banks could also offer more time to customers as the Reserve Bank of India has allowed some banks to continue with the old chequebooks for another quarter or two. For example, Syndicate Bank customer can use their chequebooks until 30 June.

Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank were merged with Bank of Baroda on 1 April 2019, while the amalgamation of the Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) and United Bank of India with Punjab National Bank came into effect last year (1 April 2020). Besides, Syndicate Bank has been merged with Canara Bank, Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank merged with Union Bank of India, while Allahabad Bank has been merged with Indian Bank.