Consumer complaints rose by 22% during FY21: RBI report

“The disposal rate improved significantly from 92.36% during July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020 to 96.67% during July 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021, a five-year high, despite the volume of complaints handled being higher than the previous year on an annualized basis, and the human resources remaining the same, which can be attributed to end to-end digitization of complaint processing in CMS," said RBI in its report.