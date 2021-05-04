Consumer lenders face a new challenge: each other
- Lenders awash in cheap funding face no credit issues for now, but that might not last
Things are very good for consumer lenders right now. Maybe too good.
Shares of lenders including credit-card, auto, student and personal loan makers have soared this year, thanks to strong credit performance and a belief that rates will tick higher. For many of these stocks it isn’t hard to envision further gains as part of a broad recovery in consumer spending and credit demand. Firms such as Ally Financial, Capital One Financial, LendingClub and SLM all are up more than 40% so far this year, or roughly double the gain for S&P 500 financials overall.
