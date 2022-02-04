Corp borrowers tap bank loans as yields  turn a corner

“For 1-year paper, corporates with rating A- may have to resort to bank finance, considering the interest rate differential of borrowing. For a 10-year paper, AA, AA-, A+, A and A- corporates may consider borrowing through banks. The bond market is hospitable for AAA, and AA+ rated paper of companies," the report prepared by the bank’s economics research department said on 3 February. The report pointed out that in a scenario of rising yields of government securities (G-Sec), the same gets reflected in corporate bond yields. At the same time, the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR)—the corporate lending benchmark for banks—is mainly driven by the Reserve Bank of India’s policy action and revolves more around the repo rate.