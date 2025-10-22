Is a corporate credit rebound around the corner? Yes, say banks taking early bets
Subhana Shaikh 5 min read 22 Oct 2025, 01:35 pm IST
Summary
Both private and public sector lenders report stronger pipelines and improved disbursements, signaling a potential turnaround in the second half of the fiscal year.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
After several muted quarters, banks in India are witnessing a gradual revival in corporate credit growth, with strong demand pipelines raising hopes of a more robust turnaround in the second half of the fiscal.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story