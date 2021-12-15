Corporate credit growth has been picking up lately, especially in the last two months after the festival season, said State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Dinesh Khara at 14th mint Annual Banking Conclave.

Khara said despite the Covid pandemic-led challenges retail credit fared well even as economy and banking system went through a lot of turbulence in the last two years.

“After the lockdowns were lifted, corporate sector faced challenges due to supply constraints and demand issues, but credit growth is seen in corporate cycle in last two months and also there is an improvement in credit deposit ratio."

As far as non performing assets (NPAs) are concerned, the chief of India's largest public sector bank said, “it is not much of a concern as we are very well provided for and insulated our balance sheet very well."

Khara added that the Bank's systems and processes have been strengthened a lot and as far as SMEs are concerned, the loan management systems that were put in place will take care of the risks and understanding the behavior of these small and medium firms.

“We have learnt have lessons well," Khara said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!